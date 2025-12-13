This roguelite claims to have the dubious honor of being 'the world's first fully playable game created 100% through AI' in a milestone for slop everywhere

Codex Mortis was "100% vibe-coded" over three months using a mix of generative AI tools.

An AI-generated demon with fiery eyes is seen laughing in the Codex Mortis trailer.
(Image credit: CRUNCHFEST)

It feels like generative AI is everywhere in game development—a Google survey estimated 87% of game developers are using it in some capacity—but generative AI is really everywhere in Codex Mortis, a Vampire Survivors-esque game the developer has called "the world's first fully playable game created 100% through AI" in a press release. Reminds me a bit of those labels on certain sodas that assure you they contain absolutely no real fruit juice.

The game's developer, under the username Crunchfest3, posted about the development process on the AI game dev subreddit. The dev claimed that they forewent the use of a game engine, and that everything was slapped together with AI tools in just three months (though it was slightly more complicated than just typing an idea for a game into a text field).

