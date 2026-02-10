Weird roguelike tactical cats game Mewgenics release date and launch time

Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel's cat combat game launches on Tuesday, February 10.

Mewgenics classes: A group of four cats (from left to right, green, red, tabby, and white) facing a blue boss cat unleashing an attack.
(Image credit: Edmund McMillen, Tyler Glaiel)

Never mind the haunting yowl in the distance, that's just the Mewgenics release date looming behind you. The freaky cat turn-based tactics game from Edmund McMillen (The Binding of Isaac) and Tyler Glaiel (The End Is Nigh) is about to launch for you to breed and battle increasingly cursed cats.

When is the Mewgenics release time?

  • 8 am PST (Los Angeles)
  • 11 am EST (New York)
  • 4 pm GMT (London)
  • 5 pm CEST (Berlin)
  • 3 am, February 11 AEDT (Sydney)
  • 5 am, February 11 NZDT (Auckland)

If you're curious about Mewgenics but still undecided, our own Robin Valentine scored it a quite complimentary 92 in our Mewgenics review, calling it "a sprawling, ridiculous, and endlessly surprising roguelike that will drag you body and soul into its chaotic world."

"'Obsession' isn't a strong enough word to describe my last three weeks with this bizarre roguelike strategy game/cat breeding simulator," he also said. Sounds like a cat lover's dream.

