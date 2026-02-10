Weird roguelike tactical cats game Mewgenics release date and launch time
Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel's cat combat game launches on Tuesday, February 10.
Never mind the haunting yowl in the distance, that's just the Mewgenics release date looming behind you. The freaky cat turn-based tactics game from Edmund McMillen (The Binding of Isaac) and Tyler Glaiel (The End Is Nigh) is about to launch for you to breed and battle increasingly cursed cats.
When is the Mewgenics release time?
In an AMA on Reddit, co-developer Tyler Glaiel said that Mewgenics will launch around 9 am Pacific on Tuesday, February 10, adding: "but who knows maybe I'll wake up earlier." According to its Steam store page, Mewgenics "plans to unlock" at 8 am PST, which is just an hour earlier than Glaiel's projection. I'll err on the side of the earlier time here just in case. Here's when Mewgenics launches in other time zones, based on the Steam estimate:
- 8 am PST (Los Angeles)
- 11 am EST (New York)
- 4 pm GMT (London)
- 5 pm CEST (Berlin)
- 3 am, February 11 AEDT (Sydney)
- 5 am, February 11 NZDT (Auckland)
If you're curious about Mewgenics but still undecided, our own Robin Valentine scored it a quite complimentary 92 in our Mewgenics review, calling it "a sprawling, ridiculous, and endlessly surprising roguelike that will drag you body and soul into its chaotic world."
"'Obsession' isn't a strong enough word to describe my last three weeks with this bizarre roguelike strategy game/cat breeding simulator," he also said. Sounds like a cat lover's dream.
