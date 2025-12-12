Something I didn't know until after diving into upcoming lightning-fast arcade racer Screamer was that the series has actually been around since 1995. A game developed as the PC's answer to Namco's Ridge Racer before its sequel delved more into rally racing.

The new Screamer—set to launch next year—has a very different vibe to its '90s predecessors. Peeled away from more realistic pastures for a neon-lit anime bonanza, heavily-modded cars and the unusual decision to put narrative at the centre of its arcade racing.

Screamer - Story Trailer - YouTube Watch On

On paper, it looks wildly unlike the games that came before it. But as Game Director Federico Cardini tells me, Milestone hasn't forgotten its roots. I asked about some of the more negative reaction to the revival, namely from people who played the originals and weren't happy with the new direction.

"I completely understand their opinion," Cardini said. "It's something we ourselves struggled with at the very beginning. But I can assure you that we have decided to do this while keeping in mind the essence of the original Screamer, which was a very fast racing game with a lot of adrenaline in it, in every race. And while from outside, we're focusing on many of the new things, there's many ways to play the game that are more reminiscent of an arcade experience."

Cardini said that, despite the new Screamer going all-in on its story and cast of characters, "they're not all that the game has to offer." He continued: "At its core, this is an arcade racer game that can offer you hundreds of hours of gameplay … So if you really care about arcade racers, this is still Screamer."

As someone who never dabbled in the '90s offerings, I've got no skin in the game for its differentiating vibes. But as someone who has dabbled in the revival, it feels like a damn good arcade racer. A slightly finicky one, sure—thanks to its twin-stick controls and combat mechanics that add layers on top of a more traditional arcade experience—but between the music, cars, and art design, it's rolling with some top-tier vibes. Even if they're not quite what they used to be.