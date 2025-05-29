Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, May 29

There's a clue for the May 29 (1440) Wordle right here if you find yourself in need of a nudge. Have a read right now and give your first line a huge boost, or save it for later if you like, there if you need a helping hand. We've got today's answer ready to read too, able to save any game in a flash.

Thursday's answer wouldn't have naturally sprang to mind, but luckily for me all the guesses I made before it guided me in its direction. Today's puzzle was a great reminder of the importance of paying close attention to any grey letters that pop up along the way—they're not just wrong, they're a chance to refresh and refocus your thinking.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, May 29

You'll most often see this word in legal or official settings, where it's used to make clear that some previous statement or legal ruling is no longer true.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is not a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here you go. The answer to the May 29 (1440) Wordle is QUASH.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

May 28: POLAR

POLAR May 27 : SPORT

: SPORT May 26 : DRONE

: DRONE May 25 : GRIFT

: GRIFT May 24 : SUEDE

: SUEDE May 23 : SHUCK

: SHUCK May 22 : FOLIO

: FOLIO May 21 : ALARM

: ALARM May 20 : BORNE

: BORNE May 19: PITCH

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.