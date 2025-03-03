Today's Wordle answer for Monday, March 3

We've got a great collection of Wordle tips ready to help you refine your guessing technique and get your game off to the best possible start. A quick look at our hint for the March 3 (1353) game can assist with any troubles you encounter in the middle, and if you're after a boost right at the end today's answer is never more than a click away.

All grey letters: on no. Four yellow letters: oh yes. Still four yellow letters: what the heck? I didn't think that was allowed. Surely if I took almost a full row of yellows and then rearranged them, I'd win, right? Wrong. I had a real fight on my hands today, and in spite of my strong start it took most of my free rows to win.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, March 3

Long and pointy is the key today. As a weapon this is usually a long shaft with a sharp piece of metal on the end, designed to be thrust or thrown. In vegetables, this word is often used to describe asparagus.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is not a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

A good starting word can be the difference between victory and defeat with the daily puzzle, but once you've got the basics, it's much easier to nail down those Wordle wins. And as there's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day, here are a few tips to help set you on the right path:

A good opening guess should contain a mix of unique consonants and vowels.

Narrow down the pool of letters quickly with a tactical second guess.

Watch out for letters appearing more than once in the answer.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Let's get started. The answer to the March 3 (1353) Wordle is SPEAR.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

March 2: DEITY

DEITY March 1: HOVER

HOVER February 28: FUZZY

FUZZY February 27: LODGE

LODGE February 26: AWARD

AWARD February 25: DRYER

DRYER February 24: GLAND

GLAND February 23: OTTER

OTTER February 22: CREAM

CREAM February 21: CLOVE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.