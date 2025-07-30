Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, July 30

However you want to win your daily Wordle, we've got all the help you need to make it happen. Go straight for the answer to today's Wordle if you like—it's only a click away and ready whenever you need it. Or if you'd rather take the long way around, why not spend a while with the July 30 (1502) clue? Don't forget, you can combine it with our general Wordle tips for maximum effect, quickly turning a tough puzzle into an easy win.

Have you ever been so excited about the word that just popped into your head you ploughed straight on through to your second Wordle row without even thinking about it? No? Just me then. I was so pleased with that particular attempt I may have forgotten to check if it was going to repeat any known errors on the previous line—oops. Save yourself from making a similar mistake with our Wordle tips.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, July 30

A test of the more formal scientific kind, often used to test the purity of the substance in question.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

A bit of extra help. The answer to the July 30 (1502) Wordle is ASSAY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

July 29 : OMEGA

: OMEGA July 28 : SAVVY

: SAVVY July 27 : WHOLE

: WHOLE July 26 : HAUNT

: HAUNT July 25 : GOFER

: GOFER July 24 : QUAKE

: QUAKE July 23: WATER

WATER July 22: BURNT

BURNT July 21 : TIZZY

: TIZZY July 20: BLANK

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.