Untitled Goose Game studio unpacks its new open world co-op game Big Walk, and it looks like nothing else I've played before

The team behind Untitled Goose Game announced Big Walk in late 2023, and even though its description was pretty straightforward—"a cooperative multiplayer adventure about teamwork and talking" —there's still a lot of mystery around it. What kind of teamwork will it require? Are there any goals? What are those weird wobbly spheric creatures, and can they honk ?

Big Walk got a big showing at today's Day of the Devs showcase, and what struck me in 2023 as a niche amusement now feels quite ambitious: it's a bit like a cooperative sandbox take on The Witness. In a big open world that resembles the Australian outback (House House is from Melbourne) you and a group of friends will "walk" and "talk". The latter utilises a proximity chat system that works as you'd expect: the further away your friend is on the map, the fainter their voice will be.

This is important, because you can lose your friends in Big Walk, which is possibly annoying if you're focusing on completing the game's challenges. In the video above a few examples of those challenges are provided: Some involve miming, or collaborative code decryption, and one even involves singing. There's also more physical activities like platforming, and basketball. The puzzles are many and varied, and can be approached in any order.

Or, you can just mess around. Some examples of messing around include going to a disco or throwing your friend's binoculars into the sea. Let's face it: with four players in a big feature-packed open world, that's probably what the main activity will be for most.

I love the idea that I can lose my friends in Big Walk if I'm not paying attention, and I especially love that if I do, I can't just bark over my mic for directions: I'll need to use a megaphone, or one of my friends will need to use a flare (if they want me to find them). The thought of navigating an open world with buddies under restrictions similar to the real world is exciting to me.

Big Walk is scheduled to release in 2026. It's already on Steam if you want to wishlist it.