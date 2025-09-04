One of my favorite puzzle games ever is free for the week on the Epic Games Store
Epic is giving away the magical Monument Valley for the first time ever to kick off its big End of Summer Sale.
Monument Valley is a wonderful puzzle game: I know it, Josh knows it, and now you can know it too and without spending a dime, because Epic Games has made it free for the week to kick off its 2025 End of Summer Sale.
Originally released for iOS and Android mobile devices in 2014, Monument Valley is a visually striking and deceptively simple tale of a princess on a quest for forgiveness that carries her through structures and landscapes of impossible geometry. It was a big hit back then and deservedly so, because it's really good, yet it took almost a decade for the game to eventually make its way to PC.
The upside to that long wait is that when Monument Valley did finally turn up on our shores, it was enhanced with support for widescreen and ultrawide displays, making the game world more visible than was previously possible on mobiles. That's a big plus for a game that looks this good.
This is the first time Monument Valley has gone free on the Epic Store, and you'd be well advised not to miss it. Just head to the store page, click the "get" button, and thank me later. You've got until September 11 to pick it up, after which it will be replaced by a big trio of games: The sequel, Monument Valley 2, plus Ghostrunner 2 and The Battle of Polytopia. Epic's End of Summer Sale runs until September 18.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
