No wardrobe space, no money? No problem: I've just discovered in-game cosplay and now I'll never look at character creators in the same way

One of the most intimidating parts of getting into cosplay for me is having to find the space to put my outfits when they aren't in-use. Even though a lot of the characters on my "to cosplay" list wear pretty basic things rather than any of the intense armor I shared with you a few weeks ago, I struggle to find the space for my everyday clothes already. But, after stumbling across a set of pictures shared to Reddit showcasing in-game cosplay, I think I've found the key to still feeling involved with the hobby without having to throw half my clothes out.

Character Select Welcome to Character Select, a weekly column where PC Gamer takes a look at the art and cosplay created by you. Each week, I'll highlight a few of my favourite pieces, spotlight and interview creators and artists, or generally just chew your ear off about the talents of the gaming community.

In-game cosplay is something I've never even thought about but, now I've found it, makes complete sense and I'm shocked I haven't tried it before. What I mean by the term "in-game cosplay" is the art of using things like character creator and any way to customise clothing to re-create specific characters. You know, basically the same thing you'd do in real life except you don't have to spend hours and hours taking it all off at the end of the day. I can't guarantee it won't take hours to put a look together though.

The limitations of a video game character creator or the clothing already available to you makes the whole ordeal incredibly impressive too. Having spent more time than I like to admit in various character creators trying to make an avatar look half decent, let alone like someone else, I genuinely feel amazed by the talents players have. Seriously, manipulating sliders and preset options is not for the faint of heart, and when someone swans in and recreates a cast of NPCs, I can't help but feel a bit humbled.

Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the games I took a lot of joy in searching for character codes in when it launched, but this isn't a new thing. When Monster Hunter Worlds released in 2018, I remember a lot of people taking great pride in how their hunters looked. But u/WyattThrash took things one step further and shared this collection of Monster Hunter Worlds in-game cosplays to the Subreddit two years ago, and I genuinely cannot get over how picture perfect they are. I spent far too much time trying to create a character that vaguely resembled myself, let alone one of the NPCs. Sometimes I really don't know how people do it.

It's not just about changing the face and body to look exactly like someone else either, and a lot of the time the outfit alone can give the identity of your character away, which is more my speed. Especially as I absolutely love dress-up games, and adored Infinity Nikki at launch. Although I wasn't trying to make specific outfits, creating ones based on a single theme dominated a lot of my experience with the game. Having now been exposed to in-game cosplay though, I can definitely see myself spending more time in the dressing room the next time I log in.

In particular, this set of Genshin Impact cosplays shared by u/MsTea032403 (although featuring the creations of 12 other players) took my breath away. If there's one thing I know people will always cosplay, it's Genshin Impact. I think I've seen more Genshin Impact cosplays in real life than any other series. However, using a game like Infinity Nikki to bring the eclectic outfits from the game to life is another level.

The attention to detail is what astounds me over anything else. Infinity Nikki gives you the chance to really layer clothes until your heart's content and, looking through the carousel, I can pick out numerous items that I already own and have never given a second thought. But, with a little recolour and paired with the right items and accessories, suddenly they're given a new lease of life. Plus, since Infinity Nikki's clothing is a particular style, it gives the characters a unique look which is a feature I love about all cosplay—not just the virtual ones.

I'll be honest, I'm shocked it's taken me this long to really appreciate the art of in-game cosplay, and now I'm more inspired than ever to give it a go myself. As much as I feel ready to dedicate more time to the hobby, I still can't quite face the chaos that is my clothes pile in real life to make room for more so this is a great alternative. Plus, it's probably a good jumping off point if you're not quite ready for the world of cosplay yet love pouring hours into character creation. Or if you've got a wig you're not ready to comb and re-style. I see you.