It's a ways off, but Elder Scrolls Online will get crossplay and cross-progression 'at the same time'

Tamriel will finally be explorable with your console-gaming friends.

An elf in The Elder Scrolls Online stands proudly amidst a dense forest.
(Image credit: ZeniMax / Bethesda)

As you might have heard, Elder Scrolls Online is getting crossplay after 12 long years. The first murmurings about the feature came in Oct. 2025, when developer ZeniMax Online Studios confirmed to Forbes it was being worked on, and it came up again in a Reddit AMA last week when the studio said that while crossplay is still being developed, it "won't be a 2026 item."

In that same thread, though, executive producer Susan Kath confirmed that cross-progression is coming too: "We will be doing crossplay and cross-prog at the same time," she wrote.

