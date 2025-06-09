I learned the hard way that you should always park your Dune: Awakening sandbike inside a garage before you log off—unless you want a sandstorm to swallow it

I really loved my first bike. No, not the nippy little BMX I got as a kid. The stalwart sandbike I made early on during my misadventures on Arrakis, in Dune: Awakening. I'd found some nifty schematics and earned some relatively powerful components from a contract, and it made my life so much easier. Great, even. I was having a lovely time.

We were inseparable, my bike and I. Naturally, I named him. I called him Cosmo. It's my dog's name. Yes, I'm lazy. I always hated to say goodbye to him when I logged off, but he was always there when I returned. Waiting for our next adventure.

That was until last night, when I logged on to discover… no bike.

I was a broken man. He couldn't have been stolen or destroyed by other players, and I left him safely next to my base, within my fief plot. What happened?

Turns out, bases ain't that safe for bikes. Not unless you build a garage. Now, I was aware that bikes could be destroyed by various hazards, but Dune: Awakening didn't make it especially clear that this is true even when it's parked in your fief. I certainly didn't think I'd need to build a garage.

Unfortunately, I didn't copy Cosmo, and I didn't have permission to craft the unique component I'd installed inside him. I'd need to find or buy another permit first. But I'd need a bike to get to the place where I could do that. I'd also lost all the cargo I'd stored inside Cosmo.

I'm a bit miffed, honestly. I absolutely understand how getting swallowed by a sandworm means you lose everything. You ain't getting anything out of that belly. But sandstorms, while surprisingly destructive, don't disintegrate everything in their path. As evidenced by the fact that my base was perfectly fine! So why was my bike annihilated?

Friends, it's bullshit.

Anyway, maybe this tragedy will help you all protect your bikes better than I did. RIP Cosmo. I did not name my second bike. It doesn't seem worth it now.