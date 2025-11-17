Resident Evil Requiem didn't just start life out as an online multiplayer game, but still retains 'some remaining elements' to ensure it's fun to play
The real horror is the friends we didn't make along the way.
Resident Evil Requiem developers have made it abundantly clear that this game will be terrifying; no punches have been pulled. Taking its inspiration from Resident Evil 2, Requiem will put players in the unenviable blood-soaked shoes of Grace Ashcroft, but it wasn't always meant to be like this.
The first hint that Requiem was first intended to be an entirely different game came from producer Masato Kumazawa (via Press Start): "So looking back on the online multiplayer game, it’s been in development for around six years or so."
While it's a surprising origin story, I can't say I'm surprised. Capcom has been tinkering with the idea of Resident Evil-inspired online multiplayer games for a while now. Some of the games, like RE5 and RE6, had co-op in the campaigns, while Revelations had Raid Mode, which could be played in online co-op. Re: Verse was the most recent attempt at an online multiplayer RE-inspired game, although that didn't end very well.
"Looking at the game when it was multiplayer, the horror part was very mild," Kumazawa says. "However, in that build, we made a game that was fun to play. But we looked deeply into this game and wondered if a fan of the franchise would really like this, so we thought they probably wouldn’t enjoy it as much.
"That’s the reason we made it back into a singleplayer game. But because it was fun, we added elements from that build to the final game to ensure it was fun. There are some remaining elements, but we can’t disclose what it is."
It seems a little wild that there could be remnants of this lost RE online multiplayer game nestled in the cracks of Requiem, and I'm pretty apprehensive as to how it'll manifest itself. But I guess I should just be thankful that the decision was made to turn Requiem into a singleplayer game. I think we dodged a bullet with that one.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.