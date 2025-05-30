REPO 'literally saved semiwork as a studio' according to a new video published by developers

In a recent video published by semiwork about REPO's first update, developers shared a little insight into how they've responded to the sudden success of their co-op horror game. As it turns out, its popularity took the team by complete surprise and in a way was the saving grace semiwork needed to continue as a game studio.

In previous videos shared to both social media and YouTube, semiwork have already expressed their gratitude toward everyone taking the time to play REPO, alongside sharing how overwhelming the sudden success has been. However, in the most recent video, developers say the game "literally made semiwork as a studio survive. One day we were crossing our fingers for rent money, and the next we had millions of players storming our servers to play our game."

Even though semiwork are proud of REPO's popularity, they reiterate that it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing and a lot of work has come alongside the rapid increase of players.

"This sudden and explosive success for our little indie game studio came with massive mountains of paperwork, preventing hackers from destroying the game too much, bug squashing, and all of this pulled our tiny team away from all the fun stuff," semiwork continued. "Which is to create actual content for the game."

Fortunately, it seems as if semiwork are finally pulling themselves out of this neverending to-do list now and the entire team can start dedicating more time to the content of the game rather than the grind behind the scenes. With the upcoming update already drumming up plenty of excitement, and a handful of videos showing off a plethora of new content for us to sink our teeth into, I can only imagine REPO's popularity continuing.

To reassure players who have patiently been waiting for this update since it was first announced on March 7, semiwork concluded, "We are finally punching through that long to-do list, so future updates won't take this long. We cannot wait to truly create content for REPO. As promised, there will be new monsters, new valuables, new items, and other surprises along this journey. So stay tuned for that."