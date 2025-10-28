A high school in Japan used P.T. to teach an English class, and now I'm jealous that my teachers never let me do that

Sometimes you've got to learn in unconventional ways.

When you think of video games as a tool to teach kids English, horror probably isn't a genre that immediately springs to mind. You might think of something a bit more narrative-heavy, or perhaps any sort of puzzle game to drill in simple tasks. But no, a fifth grade English class in Niigata prefecture has used the demo of P.T. as a language learning tool, and it actually makes perfect sense as to why.

Not only is the short teaser enough content for a one-off lesson, but the instructions are simple enough and phrases you would often hear in conversation, such as "answering the phone" and "walking around the room" which students of the class used to direct the character around the game according to a post shared to the official Niigata Prefectural Tsunan Secondary School blog.

