Forget the GTA 6 delay, one modder is quietly building an entire Grand Theft Auto multiverse inside GTA 5

While Rockstar takes its time polishing GTA 6 into a neon sunbeam, one hobbyist modder has apparently decided to just make their own Grand Theft Multiverse instead. FV Mods, who evidently runs on a diet of caffeine and pure willpower, has now released a trilogy of giant map add-ons for GTA 5—effectively turning San Andreas into the world’s least coherent tourist atlas.

First came Oldburries, a fictional slice of rural Canada with farmland, pine woods and a town that feels like somewhere you’d accidentally end up while following bad sat-nav directions. Then came Largo Hillio, a national-park-meets-racing-circuit island stitched onto the map via a great suspension bridge. And finally, the European Freeway Project, an eight-lane stretch of pan-continental motorway.

“I just wanted to expand the world in ways Rockstar never will,” FV Mods explains on their Nexus Mods project page. “GTA 5 is 10 years old—but that doesn’t mean the map has to be.”

The best part? You can load all three at once and literally fly between them. GTA 5 becomes a kind of DIY flight simulator, except instead of airports you’re landing a stolen plane in a quiet Canadian town that has no idea why you’re there.

And crucially, it’s all incredibly earnest—a single creator slowly surrounding the original San Andreas with new landmasses until the map resembles a very confused holiday brochure. It’s the kind of modding energy that can only come from someone who heard “GTA 6 delayed” and took it personally.

If you fancy visiting rural Canada, a forested racing island and an EU motorway in one sitting, this is your pre-Vice City pitstop.