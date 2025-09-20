FromSoftware is showing a sliver of mercy with a new QoL patch for Nightreign's super hard Deep of Night, but it hasn't gotten any easier

If you've been playing Elden Ring Nightreign's intense new Deep of Night mode, you may have noticed your Depth level ranking sometimes doesn't increase as it should after a victory. That glitch and some much-needed quality-of-life tweaks are getting addressed in an upcoming patch Bandai Namco announced on Friday.

Along with a fix for the Depth level increase bug, this patch will also give you an option to voluntarily decrease your Depth level and add Depth level demotion protection for level three onward. You gain points toward promotion for winning runs, and lose points when you fail, meaning it's possible to be demoted, similar to competitive multiplayer ranks in other games.

This new protection feature effectively gives you a second chance to hang on when you would otherwise get demoted starting at Depth level three. You then get two extra chances for levels four and five each.

Lastly, this patch will also allow Steam players to return to an ongoing session if they get disconnected due to Steam server issues. The voluntary demotion, meanwhile, lets you turn down the heat if you need more practice or want to better accommodate lower-ranked friends.

If you've tried the new Deep of Night mode, which launched on September 11, you know it's designed to be brutal, even by FromSoftware's standards. These adjustments won't make it easier (that would sort of defeat the whole point), but they'll offer some balancing to give players more control over their Deep of Night runs.

If you want to hang back and repeat a Depth level, you'll be able to. If you drop the ball at a higher level, you'll get a little extra leeway to take another stab at it before losing a rank. It's not so much making Deep of Night's apocalypse-level difficulty easier as it is balancing things out and generally improving the player experience.

Unfortunately, Bandai Namco hasn't announced the release date for this update yet. So, until it's released, watch out for that potential bug preventing players from moving up a Depth level after a victory. If you haven't had a chance to try the Deep of Night mode yet, you'll need to effectively beat the game (defeat the Night Aspect) to unlock it.