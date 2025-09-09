'What a slap in the face': Battlefield 2042 players are raging about the 'Road to Battlefield 6' battle pass after a purchasable tier skip function is added
"Don't burn yourself out over a cosmetic pass."
Ever since the Battlefield 6 beta weekends ended, there's been a defib-sized hole in my heart. While we don't have long to wait now for the official release, there are still some players out there, like me, trying to find ways to scratch the itch, and many have landed in Battlefield 2042.
Battlefield 2042 is by no means the most beloved game in the series, but it is the latest instalment and therefore has the most recent content and regular updates. But to entice players to give it another chance, DICE added a 'Road to Battlefield 6' battle pass, which is full of cosmetics that will carry over to Battlefield 6 on launch. It sounds good, but it wasn't without its issues.
DICE had been adding more double XP weekends to help players progress through the battle pass in time for the start of Battlefield 6, but even that didn't seem like enough to help most players get all the cosmetics they want. So the latest patch has taken things one step further, fixing an issue with weekly missions and adding a tier skip functionality.
"Fixed an issue where some weekly missions about doing actions with Vault Weapons would not track with the M1 Garand in All Out Warfare," the patch notes read. "Tier Skip functionality is now active on the Road to Battlefield 6 Pass."
While it's true that tier skips will help players progress through the battle pass and reach items that they want, some players still take issue with it, not just because it's a paid service, but because it also undermines players who have managed to nab items the old-fashioned way: "So people can just buy their way through the pass now," a player says. "What a slap in the face for us that have grinded it."
If I had put some serious time into the battle pass, I too would be pretty upset about this change, not necessarily because people can now buy their way through the pass, but because this change wasn't made sooner to give players the option from the beginning.
"This tier skip system (which was implemented on previous battle passes of the game) comes out tomorrow, Tuesday, the 9th of September, with an update," RecentMatter3790 says. "Me, being an idiot, had bought a skin for Zain that had cost 1,000 battlefield coins."
Despite the frustrations, players are still trying to talk others down from dedicating even more time to unlocking skins, or at least from burning themselves out.
"Don't burn yourself out over a cosmetic pass. Although some of those BF6 skins look great. They are not going to be the only skins coming to the game," one player says. "If you don't get the skins you want, you'll still enjoy Battlefield 6." Wise words to live by.
