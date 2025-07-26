Team Fortress 2 gets a boost on Steam charts with summer update, including a slew of community creations

Even after all this time, Team Fortress 2 can still hold its own on Steam's top sellers chart. It got a boost this week thanks to an update on July 24, which included a trove of community-created content. TF2 bounced up into the top 10 on Steam's top sellers chart for a few days and is currently holding its ground in the top 20.

So, despite worries that Valve has forgotten about TF2, it's clearly still alive and well. The July 24 update included 10 new maps, 23 new items, four new taunts, and 14 new Unusual effects (seven for hats, seven for taunts), all of which were community contributions. There's also the usual general fixes and balancing updates.

It comes after an ominous June blog post where Valve put out a call for community submissions for a "much-needed update" slated for August 27. Valve also alluded to a second major update coming sometime around Halloween. The July update is a smaller prelude to those, so there's still time to get your community submissions in for the August update.

Valve also released a rare Saturday update on July 26, which looks like its main purpose was to revert an earlier change. One of the new taunts from the July 24 update, Texan Trickshot, was tweaked to have a much shorter range. Valve backpedaled on nerfing that though, and reversed the change so the taunt now has its original range again.

You can now pick up Texan Trickshot and the other three new taunts from the Mann Co. Store. The summer event will run through September 15, during which cosmetic and taunt cases (not including crates) will grant special Summer 2025 Unusual effects.

Whether because of the Texan Trickshot taunt mishap or the summer update as a whole, TF2 shot up over 50 places on Steam's top sellers chart this week, proving that despite its age, it's not going anywhere.