Ready or Not has sold 1 million units on console, 10 times faster than what was achieved on PC, proving that the 'censorship' was worth it

In preparation for Ready or Not's console launch, developers Void Interactive employed a small update to the game, sanitising parts to be in accordance with console standards or censoring the game, depending on who you ask.

The act received a great deal of backlash, with PC players review bombing the game on Steam. But it seems like the turn to console has paid off for Void Interactive as the devs celebrate 1 million units sold on console.

"When we launched Ready or Not on PC, it took about 36 days to reach 1 million units sold," CEO at Void Interactive, Julio Rodriguez, says in a LinkedIn post. "On console, it took about 3.6 days."

Despite initial backlash, Ready or Not is doing better than it has in a long time. Over the last month or so, its concurrents on Steam have risen from just under 6,000 to 40,000, closing in on its all-time peak of 55,174, which it snagged a year and a half ago.

Ready or Not may be sitting at mostly negative Steam reviews, with players still complaining about "key story content getting censored" like a child convulsing or a naked man in a ghillie suit. Some seem to be asking for an option "for PC players so they can disable and enable censorship on nudity, and console players simply can't." But despite calls from PC players to undo these changes, it seems like Void Interactive is happy to stay the course.

"I'm incredibly proud of the team and what we've accomplished together," Rodriguez continues. "It's a huge moment, and one we don't take for granted. Game reviews are holding strong as we head into our first weekend, and the team is already hard at work ironing out issues and continuously improving the experience. To our players, partners, and everyone who believed in the project, thank you."

1 million units sold in under four days is certainly a great milestone worthy of celebration. And it's likely the outcome that the devs foresaw when Ready or Not made the minor changes, which angered so many of its players. As I said when all the drama first kicked off, I'm sure the devs value access to console markets more than keeping all the Steam reviews positive.