Rainbow Six Siege X creative director talks PvE and cheating: 'we need to be faster' to combat cheat makers, but they'll never be eliminated entirely

Four months after free-to-play launch, Ubisoft Montreal is still grappling with the surge.

When Rainbow Six Siege morphed into the free-to-play Rainbow Six Siege X back in June, it wasn't the brave new beginning some had hoped for. Players didn't like how currency gain slowed to a crawl (that has since been fixed) and server woes were widely reported. But one of the enduring complaints about Siege X is that the shift to free-to-play has triggered a huge uptick in cheating.

I caught up with Siege creative director Alexander Karpazis at Gamescom Asia x Thailand Games Show last week. I asked if the team at Ubisoft Montreal expected cheating to surge to the extent that it did in June.

"But there is a goal for us to make sure that, again, if we stay ahead of cheating and we address it faster and faster, and we make it more expensive for cheat makers so that more and more of them drop out of the cheat making scene… These are the wins, and these are ways of making the game a lot more competitive and a lot more fair."

At launch in 2015, Siege had a fairly decent—but quite skeletal—PvE mode called Terrorist Hunt. The mode, which has since been removed from the game, kinda served as a tutorial, but it also held the promise of what a good PvE Rainbow Six game could look like in the future. Siege has gravitated further and further away from this vision since launch—though we always have the zombies-themed Rainbow Six Extraction, I guess—but I wanted to know if the team had any desire to revisit PvE.

Finally, I wanted to know if Karpazis had played Ready or Not—a brilliant PvE tactical shooter—and what he thought of it. It turns out he's a fan.

