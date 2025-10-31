Overwatch 2 reverts its controversial Stadium competitive update, and in doing so has somehow made another 6v6 vs 5v5 debate
It should be best-of-five.
A couple of weeks ago, at the start of Overwatch 2 Season 19, the devs made a bold decision to change the format of Stadium, the most recent third-person addition, and a new favourite for many players.
Stadium's competitive format changed from best-of-seven to best-of-five, the structure that Stadium Quick Play has had and continues to have. But just two weeks into this update, and the devs have gone back to best-of-seven.
"We are reverting the format of Ranked Stadium back to best of 7," the recent patch notes say. "This is a direct result of both player feedback and internal data. Best of 7 provides players with more space to let their builds breathe and, of course, make those incredible comebacks. Thank you for all of the thoughtful feedback."
The initial change was done as a bit of an experiment. The devs wanted to see if switching the structure up could solve complaints from players that, past round five, matches would snowball with powers and items becoming too strong for players to handle.
And it did just that. Not only were Stadium games faster with the best-of-five format, but with less time for teams to purchase tonnes of expensive items, it also meant that skill played more of a part in deciding the outcome of a game. I really liked the change, as it made matches more palatable, even if it did mean that at least one person per match would get confused about whether we were playing in Competitive or Quick Play.
But not everyone enjoyed the change as much as I did. "Best-of-five takes away the competitiveness out of Stadium and waters the game mode down," a player says on the Overwatch subreddit. "Best-of-five Competitive has no strategy to it and honestly feels rushed."
I can see where some players like this are coming from. At the end of the day, it just boils down to preference, and the community seems quite evenly split between best-of-seven vs best-of-five—it's 2022 all over again.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.