3 months before launch, Marathon art director Joseph Cross departs from Bungie: 'I'm incredibly proud of the visual world we built'
Cross said leaving the studio was his decision.
This week, Bungie revealed a sweep of major changes for Marathon, the striking expansion shooter reboot of its pre-Halo sci-fi series, in reponse to the mixed reception to its closed alpha earlier this year. But while Bungie's been hard at work overhauling Marathon's gameplay, it's also undergone a change in leadership: Just three months before its March 2026 launch, Marathon art director Joseph Cross has chosen to leave the studio.
The Game Post spotted the first indications that Cross had left Bungie, reporting that Cross's LinkedIn profile now listed a 2025 end date for his position as Bungie senior art director. Cross's X account biography had also been updated, removing a previous mention of the studio. Cross has since confirmed to Kotaku that he is no longer employed by Bungie, and that it was his decision to leave the studio.
I'm incredibly proud of the visual world we built for Marathon. Getting support at this scale for something a bit different is rare, and the art team at Bungie is the best in the biz. I'll be enjoying playing the game as a fan with all of you. Massive thank you to everyone who…December 19, 2025
"I'm incredibly proud of the visual world we built for Marathon. Getting support at this scale for something a bit different is rare, and the art team at Bungie is the best in the biz," Cross said in an X post published early this morning. "I'll be enjoying playing the game as a fan with all of you. Massive thank you to everyone who has supported through all of it."
Prior to his role as Marathon art director, Cross had spent more than six years at Bungie as a lead concept artist contributing to the development of Destiny's visual language. On his ArtStation account, you can trace a visible throughline of vibrant, geometric iconography in Cross's Destiny work that bleeds through into Marathon's cyberpunk acid design.
It was during Cross's tenure as Marathon art lead that Bungie was forced to acknowledge its fourth art theft scandal since 2021, after visual artist Antireal accused the studio of using her designs without credit or permission in Marathon environmental art. In a statement confirming the "oversight," Bungie said "a former Bungie artist" had included the "unauthorized" designs in Marathon's texture sheets without the current art team's knowledge.
Earlier this month, Antireal indicated that Bungie has since made good on its commitment to "do right by the artist," posting on X that "the Marathon art issue has been resolved with Bungie and Sony Interactive Entertainment to my satisfaction."
Cross's departure from Bungie comes at the tail end of a fraught development cycle, coinciding with the prolonged fallout of Bungie's troubled acquisition by Sony. But after Marathon's delay, the reaction to its reworked direction has been generally positive. We can only hope that translates into a desperately-needed win.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Lincoln has been writing about games for 11 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.