I spent $3 to shoot a wall for 30 minutes

Shoot the Wall is a game where you shoot a wall. I paid three American dollars for it because it was on sale. That sale ends today. Then it will be five American dollars.

When I started the game, I was in a room. In the room there was a wall and a table. On the table was a pistol, which I used to shoot the wall.

When I shot the wall, a man's voice yelled at me. The man did not want me to shoot the wall.

(Image credit: Manning Media)

"Who are you?" The man yelled. "That's my wall."

I did not answer the man. I shot the wall.

The wall was made of bricks. When I broke the bricks, the bricks would drop money. On the table, next to where I picked up the pistol that I used to shoot the wall, there was a machine. With the machine, I spent the money to buy more guns to shoot the wall for more money. With more money, I upgraded the guns.

(Image credit: Manning Media)

Sometimes, the bricks would drop bullets. I shot the bullets at the wall with the guns from the machine.

The man asked why I was doing this to him. He said he spent a long time building the wall. He said I could be reading a book, or learning a new skill or hobby.

I was not reading a book. I was shooting the wall.

As I shot the wall, a blue light began to leak through the bricks. The man said the brick I shot had a family. He said I killed that brick and stole its money and now I was killing its friends.

I reloaded my shotgun and continued shooting the wall.

"I built that wall for a reason," the man said. "Why do you think there's a wall there in the first place?"

As I shot the wall, the light between the bricks changed from blue to green. I shot the green bricks, and the light changed from green to red. I shot the red bricks, too.

I shot through the wall in 30 minutes.

Shoot the Wall is on Steam. It has three more walls that I can shoot.