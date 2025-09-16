Escape from Tarkov owners will have to buy it again if they want to play through Steam, and the Steam version will require a Battlestate account anyway
The Steam release comes with a caveat for players looking to consolidate their game library.
Escape from Tarkov is finally crossing the Rubicon into a 1.0 release on November 15, and it just unveiled something that might be a little surreal if you've followed the game's eight years in early access: its very own Steam page, where it'll soon have achievements, the Steam overlay, friends list integration and all that great stuff.
This will be most exciting if you don't own Escape from Tarkov yet and have been holding out for this very moment. If you already own it and want to play it through Steam, though, you'll need to buy it again and link your Steam account to your existing Tarkov profile, Battlestate confirmed in a blog post.
It's all on the same servers so you won't have to buy the Steam version to play with Steam players, and you've always had the option of adding Tarkov as a non-Steam game to your library if all you want is the ease of access and the overlay. But all the other big features—friend list synchronization, Steam achievements, lifelong playtime tracking—will be exclusive to those who buy it through the platform. It also means players with thousands of hours sunk in will only be able to leave a review on the new storefront if they buy the game again.
If you have a high tier edition of the game, you only need the standard edition on Steam to get your foot in the door and link your accounts, but I have a feeling that won't offer much consolation to fans who might have been looking forward to playing on Steam without paying for the game twice.
And if you were specifically interested in Steam Deck verification, Steam Workshop support, or family sharing, uh, don't be, because those aren't planned. The Steam release brings the game to a new storefront for first-time buyers and anyone willing to double-dip, and that's about it.
Escape from Tarkov is no stranger to outrage-inducing monetization tactics, so this isn't exactly surprising, but we'll see if it puts a damper on the imminent 1.0 launch. Given the millions of PC gamers for whom Steam is the go-to digital library, it'll inevitably make a splash when the biggest extraction shooter to date finally makes it to the platform.
You can check out the new page here and wishlist the game, which releases on November 15. The Steam version itself is only labeled "coming soon."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.