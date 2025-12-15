Destiny 2 Equilibrium loot table: All weapons, armor, and what drops where

Taking a look at an Equilibrium loot table for Destiny 2 's new dungeon won't change what you get, but it will help you work out which encounter to farm if you're looking for a particular god roll on one of its weapons. There are seven new weapons in the dungeon, including an exotic combat bow inspired by Chewbacca's bowcaster from Star Wars.

There's also a new sword-focused armor set, which is obviously well-timed for anyone who's completed the Renegades campaign and has acquired their lightsab- oh sorry, Praxic Blade. Here are all of the weapons you can potentially earn in the Equilibrium dungeon:

Heirloom (Exotic Solar combat bow—fires explosive bolts with anti-unstoppable stun)

Zealous Ideal (Solar auto rifle)

Voltaic Shade (Arc scout rifle)

Bitter End (Arc machine gun)

High Tyrant (Void pulse rifle)

Conspiracy Honed (Stasis sniper rifle)

Sullen Claw (Void lightweight sword)

There's also the Equilibrium armor set and its unique bonus:

Two piece - Combat Meditation : Sword hits return grenade and class energy. Bonus energy is granted if Blade Focus is active.

: Sword hits return grenade and class energy. Bonus energy is granted if Blade Focus is active. Four piece - Blade Focus: Briefly guard with a sword to ready Blade Focus. While Blade Focus is readied, hitting a target with your sword increases sword damage and lunge distance for a moderation duration.

Now, here's where to get these in each of the dungeon's three encounters.

Destiny 2 Equilibrium loot table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Harvester encounter Harrow encounter Dredgen Sere encounter Zealous Ideal



Voltaic Shade



Arms



Chest



Legs Conspiracy Honed



Bitter End



Voltaic Shade



High Tyrant



Helmet



Arms



Class Item Heirloom



Sullen Claw



All other weapons



All armor pieces

As usual, you can only get the exotic Heirloom from the final Sere encounter and you can also get all potential armor pieces and weapons from that encounter as well.