Darktide's narrative will be expanded as part of future updates: 'We are definitely going to be adding to the story of the game'

When Darktide's Arbites Class DLC arrived, it came alongside a free update called The Battle for Tertium, which added a campaign mode at long last. Rather than the story coming to a halt once the prologue ended, players had the option to be guided through missions with bespoke voiceover, cutscenes, even unique enemy spawns to make it feel like you weren't just grinding maps for gear over and over. We won't find out what Darktide's second class DLC will be until it's revealed on November 11, but Fatshark did confirm the game's story will continue to be expanded.

"I wouldn't say it necessarily always will be attached to a new class or anything like that," said design director Victor Magnuson, "but each new piece of the game will add to the overarching story of the game."

