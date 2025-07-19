Bungie promises to fix Destiny 2's new metroid-style morph ball as it makes players sick and glitches out on ultrawide monitors

Destiny 2's new expansion, Edge of Fate, is not having an easy time winning over players, with fewer returning to check it out and controversial balance changes souring the mood. You can also add making players physically ill to the list, with the game's new Matterspark prompting widespread complaints of motion sickness.

Thankfully, Bungie is already on the case with this issue. "We will be making changes to Matterspark soon to reduce motion sickness and visual issues," the Destiny 2 Team account wrote on Twitter. "Until then, players can change specific Settings that may help reduce these issues. Please view our guide for more information." The suggested changes aren't that complicated, with Bungie recommending players reduce their fps cap and turn off motion blur when in Matterspark mode.

We will be making changes to Matterspark soon to reduce motion sickness and visual issues.Until then, players can change specific Settings that may help reduce these issues. Please view our guide for more information: https://t.co/5rHnNRYZrAJuly 18, 2025

The Edge of Fate expansion introduced Matterspark mode, where players transform into a little glowing bowling ball to solve puzzles, similar to the morph ball from Metroid Prime. A thread on the Destiny subreddit by titanthrowaway11 features the author stating they can't play in Matterspark mode for more than 20-30 minutes, while numerous commenters complain of similar visual issues and physical reactions to the mode.

As a long-lapsed D2 player, I turned to YouTube to see what all the hubbub was about, and god damn, watch at your own risk. I don't get motion sick playing games (with one notable exception to date), but a bare few seconds of WoW Quests' gameplay had my stomach churning⁠—ditto for PC Gamer contributor Rick Lane.

What's more, PCG brand director Tim Clark reported severe strobing/flashing issues on his ultrawide setup, and noted seeing other players complain of the same problem. Presumably this is at least one of the "visual issues" Bungie's looking to address.

The fact that a fix is already on the way ameliorates things somewhat, but as Geralt of Rivia once said, it's another "bitter drop in a chalice full of sorrow." Far more challenging to address are lingering structural issues that Destiny has struggled with even during the salad days of beloved expansions like The Taken King and Forsaken.

Then you add the lingering community distrust over years of layoffs and the feeling that Destiny is on its way out in favor of the embattled Marathon⁠—a sentiment that's hardly helped by The Final Shape having been such a great send-off for the series. PCG editor-in-chief Phil Savage did an excellent job capturing these sentiments in a recent "state of the game" assessment of Destiny.