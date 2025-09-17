The Kickballer in Borderlands 4 is a standout legendary shotgun, dealing massive damage and—oh, what's that?—kicking your FPS off a cliff with the amount of effects going on. The Kickballer fires bouncing projectiles, and when you hit a shot, it'll fire a second one for free, leading to some very high damage numbers and game-breaking visuals.

However, you can't farm it right away. If you haven't been doing side content, then you've likely glossed over what you need to do without even realising it. Don't worry, though, here's how to get this game-breaking shotgun.

How to get the Kickballer in Borderlands 4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gearbox) (Image credit: Gearbox)

The Kickballer is a dedicated drop from Sludgemaw in Watershed Gate, Idolator's Noose, in the Fadefields. To even unlock this boss, you need to complete the Null and Void side mission and its follow-up quest, All Charged Up, which becomes available after beating the Rush the Gate main mission.

You can start Null and Void by speaking to Rush just south of The Launchpad, near Idolator Sol's crashed ship that you'll have visited earlier in the main story. Speak to him and complete this quest, involving tracking down Conway and delivering food to Rippers. Once you've done that, it'll lead right into All Charged Up, which you can pick up from Rhodes.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gearbox) (Image credit: Gearbox)

At the end of All Charged Up, you'll run into Sludgemaw at the bottom of Watershed Gate. Kill them to finish the quest and unlock the ability to farm Sludgemaw using Moxxi's Big Encore machine. Since Sludgemaw's defences are entirely health, a fire weapon is best—just keep in mind that it's a thresher and they burrow quite often.

While any Kickballer will do the trick, you should be on the lookout for one with a Jakobs licensed part, as this can cause an infinite stream of ricocheting, bouncing projectiles—which could quite possibly be a bug that'll get patched out. Also, keep in mind that the Kickballer deals splash damage, which you can increase with other gear pieces, though you run the risk of blowing yourself if things get too out of hand.