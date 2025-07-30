Battlefield 6 probably isn't going to cost $80: 'We're not looking to make any changes on pricing at this stage,' CEO says
EA CEO Andrew Wilson says the company isn't looking to jack up prices just yet.
How much should games cost? We asked that question back in 2017, when the standard big-budget release came in at $60, and even made the case for prices being lowered to $50, or even $40. Some studios got the memo: Helldivers 2 launched at $40, for instance, and Dune 2 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 arrived at $50. But in spite of our very convincing math and graphs, prices on major big-budget games have instead gone up over the years.
It's been a slow ascent—Call of Duty brought the $70 game to Steam in 2022—but it looked set to accelerate earlier this year when Nintendo dropped an $80 tag on Mario Kart World for the Switch 2. Microsoft quickly followed with an $80 price on The Outer Worlds 2, although that was quickly walked back in the face of gamer outrage to the less-loathed $70 price point. Take-Two studio Gearbox also made a big point of listing Borderlands 4 at $70, not $80.
You can now add Electronic Arts to the list of game companies that have seemingly recognized they've pushed as far as they dare—at least for now. "We're not looking to make any changes on pricing at this stage," EA CEO Andrew Wilson said during a recent investors calls when asked about a possible shift from the $70 to $80 price point, particularly for Battlefield 6.
"But that's in the construct of, we already offer a fairly broad pricing scheme across our various products. When you think about everything from free to play to our premium products and deluxe editions, our orientation is always to capture the full spectrum of pricing, so that we can serve players in the best way possible and offer them the greatest value.
"We'll continue to look at opportunities to deliver great value to our players through various pricing schemes over the course of time, but no dramatic changes planned yet."
Game pricing on PC is a bit more of a fluid thing than it is on consoles: We noted as far back as that 2017 report that there will always be people willing to pay a premium in order to play a game first, but the advent of Steam sales and even Epic giveaways have conditioned us to simply wait for games we want to play but don't need to play. Battlefield 2042, the previous game in EA's military shooter series, is a good example of that: It launched in November 2021 at $60, and a month later it was on sale.
There's no doubt that price increases are coming. Nintendo can get away with leading the charge because, well, it's Nintendo, but other big publishers will follow suit soon enough. Battlefield 6 doesn't have the horsepower to pull that wagon, but Grand Theft Auto 6, or maybe next year's Call of Duty (especially if this year's doesn't suck)? Absolutely they do, and sooner or later someone will.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
👉Check out our list of guides👈
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.