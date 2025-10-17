Here's the Arc Raiders Server Slam start times for your region
Put Arc Raiders' open beta servers to the test while enjoying a look at the new content.
After the very successful Arc Raiders beta stole the spotlight from Bungie's Marathon (if it had any to begin with), Embark is turning on the servers once again for the Arc Raiders Server Slam; it's effectively an open beta. This is your final chance to check out Embark's extraction shooter before it launches on October 30, so you don't want to miss it.
Plus, the Server Slam session also includes a look at some brand-new content, namely quests, that you'll see plenty more of in the full game. Below, I'll go over everything you need to know to join the Arc Raiders Server Slam.
Arc Raiders Server Slam times for your region
The Arc Raiders Server Slam playtest starts Friday, October 17 and runs until Sunday, October 19, giving you the weekend to stress test the game for free on PC (Steam and Epic), PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. More specifically, it starts at the following times based on your region:
- West Coast US: 6 am PDT
- East Coast US: 9 am EDT
- UK: 2 pm BST
- Europe: 3 pm CEST
- Australia: 12 am AEDT (October 18)
- New Zealand: 1 am NZST (October 18)
The Server Slam ends on Sunday, October 19 at:
- West Coast US: 8 am PDT
- East Coast US: 11 am EDT
- UK: 4 pm BST
- Europe: 5 pm CEST
- Australia: 2 am AEDT (October 20)
- New Zealand: 3 am NZST (October 20)
You don't need to sign up or get a code to access the Arc Raiders open beta, so just go ahead and download it—it's around 35gb on PC. It's a bit tricky to find right now, but you can already download the Arc Raiders Server Slam:
- Steam: If you played the previous playtest, the Server Slam is actually considered an update to that original dowload, so check your library. If you're new, search for 'Arc Raiders - Playtest' on the store page, and if it doesn't appear for you yet, restart Steam.
- Epic Games: You can download it on Epic just by searching for 'Arc Raiders - Server Slam'.
Arc Raiders Server Slam rewards
You'll actually be able to earn an exclusive Server Slammer backpack cosmetic just for participating in the Server Slam session—no unlock challenge or anything required. While this reward will automatically unlock and carry over to the full game after launch, any progression you make during the Server Slam session will not, so don't grind too hard.
Arc Raiders Server Slam content
The Server Slam adds some new content compared to the previous beta. You'll be able to play the Dam Battlegrounds map and have access to the same progression and crafting systems, but you can also test out portions of the quest system. Plus, this map also includes some special conditions like electromagnetic storms, night raids, and "perhaps even a visit from the Queen", which sounds horrifying.
- Weapons and Gear: Early and mid-tier equipment will be available for you to experiment with, but some things will be locked until launch.
- Blueprints: These expand your Raider’s ability to make and modify weapons and gear. All blueprints can be found, but those of the highest tier will not be craftable during the Server Slam.
- Raider Deck: You’ll be able to test out the Raider Deck functionality with one page of items to unlock.
- Workshop: Basic crafting stations (Weapon, Equipment, and Medical) are available, but upgrades aren’t possible for this limited test.
You'll be able to see the following systems in-game, but you won't actually have access to or be able to interact with them:
- Projects (Expeditions): Long-term missions where a Raider leaves the Rust Belt permanently. Some progress resets, but key rewards and benefits carry over.
- Trials: A proving ground for seasoned Raiders. Complete the challenge, return safely to Speranza, and vie for a place on the leaderboard. You’ll have to wait for launch to climb ranks and earn seasonal rewards.
- Codex: A growing archive of your Raider’s accumulated knowledge. Here you will collect stories, people, and places as you progress deeper into the world.
