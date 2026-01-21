A quote that somehow feels like the final nail in the Xbox coffin: 'We're able to honor the Halo legacy on PlayStation'

A dagger to my heart.

Master Chief from Halo 1&#039;s cover
(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

I spent my childhood as a Sega fanboy. Even though I loved Nintendo games I was fiercely loyal to my chosen console, in that daft way that kids are. I'd argue at school with mates about who would win in a fight between Mario and Sonic (Sonic would absolutely destroy him), extol the virtues of Streets of Rage 2, and insist that the Saturn would smash N64 and PlayStation (oops).

Fast-forward to my young adulthood and suddenly the Sega of old was no more, and watching games like Shenmue 2 release on Xbox felt oddly like betrayal. But that was nothing next to seeing Sonic appear on the Nintendo GameCube. What madness was this?

Halo 3 deathmatch scene with blue and red teams fighting.

The glory days!

"We hope to bring along the series veterans who have been with us for the past 25 years on the Xbox and PC platforms, and have them be able to play with this entirely new generation," says Damon Conn, executive producer on the game.

"Maybe [it's] people who have never been exposed to Halo, because they've always been on Sony product, or maybe they just missed it, or maybe they switched consoles at a certain point, and they want to kind of come back together."

There's some verbiage about how "the original is a masterpiece" and so on, before we get to the quote that really made my jaw drop.

"We're able to honor the Halo legacy on PlayStation," says Conn. "It's just paving the way to expand our Halo universe, that's how we see it."

Man. You know, I didn't think I really cared about Master Chief anymore, but something about that quote shows me I do. I think I'd long given up on Halo returning to the glory days, we just live in a different time, but some part of my love for the series clearly lingers on. Maybe that is silly nostalgia, but the idea that the Chief can "honor the Halo legacy on PlayStation" just feels like a twist of the knife. RIP Chief, RIP Xbox, and RIP to the good old console wars. It was fun while it lasted.

