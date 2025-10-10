Holy baloney Batman: Final Fantasy Tactics genius/maniac proves that Chocobos canonically believe in god

Who doesn't love a chocobo? Perhaps the most ever-present member of the Final Fantasy cast, these idealised chad chickens have been in the series since Final Fantasy 2, and are the true series icon. And now one enterprising player has proven that there is a chocobo god.

Take a bow Saint Riot, a streamer who mainly focuses on FromSoftware games but has taken a break with the (excellent) remake of Final Fantasy Tactics, and dared to ask the big question: do chocobos believe in god?

Well… do they? To briefly explain: one of the character stats in FFT is faith, which is a double-edged sword that measures a character's faith in the divine as a percentage. A higher faith stat means their magic attacks are more effective, but they also take more damage from magic. The important thing here though is that, if a character's Faith score hits 95 and stays there, that character will leave your party to go find god.

One more thing. The Orator class can use an ability called Beast Tongue to take control of a monster (such as a chocobo) and use it in battle, and the creature will level up.

So over to Saint Riot: "Have you ever wondered what would happen if you had Beast Tongue and got a monster unit to maximum faith? Of course you haven't. No one has."

In Final Fantasy Tactics if a unit gains too much faith they leave your party to go find God. Have you ever wondered what would happen if you had Beast Tongue and got a monster unit to maximum faith? Of course you haven't. No one has. — @saintriot.bsky.social (@saintriot.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-10-10T14:13:05.261Z

The video shows a chocobo called Kilix hitting 95 faith and then, with an eloquent cry of "Kweeeh! Kweh!", deserting the party. "We've created the chocobo Pope" laughs Saint Riot. "I'm happy that so many people enjoyed this. It took a lot of time to get a chocobo unit to 95 faith but it will be worth it when I die and am embraced in the loving arms of Monster Jesus, amen."

There you have it. Not only do chocobos believe in god, but they believe so hard they'll leave you behind to go look for him. I mean, the actual Pope seems to be a Pokémon fan, so maybe this is holy expected.