Fanatical's running a $3-a-pop Bethesda bundle, so it's time to finally put down Oblivion Remastered and play Morrowind, the actual best TES game

I've written so much hagiography for Morrowind on this website that I'm even starting to annoy myself. You'd think that means I'm not going to spend yet another article gushing about Morrowind. You'd be wrong. You should play Morrowind: it's the best Elder Scrolls game and, quite frankly, one of the best games of all time, and you can currently pick it up for cheap as part of Fanatical's ongoing build-a-Bethesda-bundle sale.

You've seen this kind of thing before: the more games you buy, the cheaper they become individually. Ordinarily, this is a cunning ploy to get you to buy games you don't actually want, but there are enough all-timers in the line-up here that I reckon you could easily fill your cart with games you might truly desire to play some day. The tiers are as follows: you can pick up 2 games for $3.50 each, 3-4 games for $3.33 each, or 5+ games for $3 each. The numbers are the same in British pounds, too, which isn't how exchange rates work, but what do I know?

There are 15 games to make your selection from, including classic Bethesda Game Studios stuff like Morrowind, the original Oblivion (no remaster here, sorry gang), The Elder Scrolls Online, and Fallouts 3 and 4, but also Bethesda-published bangers like Dishonored 2 and Death of the Outsider, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, and Quake 4. Hey, I happen to like Quake 4, okay?

Plus a bunch of other stuff, which I'll list in convenient, bullet-pointed form below, but the point is I think you could easily assemble a patchwork of five or more games to bring everything down to its lowest price. Unless you already own most of them. Which is an issue, I admit.

But if you don't own most of them, you should buy and play Morrowind. You should also buy and play Dishonored 2, one of the best immersive sims of the last decade and a game whose name alone is certain to plunge the PC Gamer Slack into a diversion lasting at least 30 minutes. Just, probably avoid Wolfenstein: Youngblood. That was a weak link in the MachineGames series.

Dishonored 2 or, as it's known in some territories, aristo-stabber 2016.

Anyway, here's that list of every game you can pick up:

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online Standard Edition (both Steam and non-Steam versions available)

The Evil Within 2

Rage

Rage 2

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Fallout 3 GOTY Edition

Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition

Fallout 4

Quake 4