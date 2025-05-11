The Final Fantasy Magic set will have 15 different Cids, and you can have them all in your deck at once

In the same way that, no matter what their setting, many of the Final Fantasy games have a duo named Biggs and Wedge in them, most of them have a Cid. Final Fantasy 7's Cid Highwind is the pilot of your plane, while Final Fantasy 16's Cidolfus Telamon is the outlaw whose hideaway becomes your base. They might be inventors or scientists, and they're often responsible for getting you the airship you use to cross the map at speed, but they're always Cid.

Magic: The Gathering's Final Fantasy set will represent many of the Cids of the series with a card called Cid, Timeless Artificer, which powers up artifact creatures and heroes you control. And, in defiance of the normal rule that limits you to four copies of the same card per deck—not counting basic land cards—you can have as many copies of Cid, Timeless Artificer in your deck as you want.

Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

And there are plenty to choose from, with 15 depictions of different Cids from across the games. If you want the OG from Final Fantasy 2 he's here in his shoulderpadded glory, as is Cid Del Norte Marguez from Final Fantasy 6 rocking the cloak that makes him look like a banana, and Cid Fabool IX from Final Fantasy 9 with his incredible moustache. Honestly, they're all fashion icons in their own way.

Another card from the set that has multiple treatments is Secret Rendezvous, which represents Cloud's date at the Gold Saucer in Final Fantasy 7. While it's a straightforward card that lets you and an opponent both draw three cards, it comes in four different versions—one for each of Cloud's potential dates in that scene, whether he ends up enjoying a romantic moment with Aerith, Tifa, Yuffie, or Barret.

Final Fantasy x Magic: The Gathering will be released on June 13, and will have four preconstructed commander decks, with Cloud, Terra, Tidus, and Y'shtola from Final Fantasy 14 as their commanders. It'll be the first of Magic's Universes Beyond crossover sets to be legal in the standard format, as will future crossovers like Spider-Man and Avatar: The Last Airbender.