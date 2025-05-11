The Final Fantasy Magic set will have 15 different Cids, and you can have them all in your deck at once
It'll also have four different versions of Cloud's date.
In the same way that, no matter what their setting, many of the Final Fantasy games have a duo named Biggs and Wedge in them, most of them have a Cid. Final Fantasy 7's Cid Highwind is the pilot of your plane, while Final Fantasy 16's Cidolfus Telamon is the outlaw whose hideaway becomes your base. They might be inventors or scientists, and they're often responsible for getting you the airship you use to cross the map at speed, but they're always Cid.
Magic: The Gathering's Final Fantasy set will represent many of the Cids of the series with a card called Cid, Timeless Artificer, which powers up artifact creatures and heroes you control. And, in defiance of the normal rule that limits you to four copies of the same card per deck—not counting basic land cards—you can have as many copies of Cid, Timeless Artificer in your deck as you want.
And there are plenty to choose from, with 15 depictions of different Cids from across the games. If you want the OG from Final Fantasy 2 he's here in his shoulderpadded glory, as is Cid Del Norte Marguez from Final Fantasy 6 rocking the cloak that makes him look like a banana, and Cid Fabool IX from Final Fantasy 9 with his incredible moustache. Honestly, they're all fashion icons in their own way.
Another card from the set that has multiple treatments is Secret Rendezvous, which represents Cloud's date at the Gold Saucer in Final Fantasy 7. While it's a straightforward card that lets you and an opponent both draw three cards, it comes in four different versions—one for each of Cloud's potential dates in that scene, whether he ends up enjoying a romantic moment with Aerith, Tifa, Yuffie, or Barret.
Final Fantasy x Magic: The Gathering will be released on June 13, and will have four preconstructed commander decks, with Cloud, Terra, Tidus, and Y'shtola from Final Fantasy 14 as their commanders. It'll be the first of Magic's Universes Beyond crossover sets to be legal in the standard format, as will future crossovers like Spider-Man and Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Best cozy games: Relaxed gaming
Best anime games: Animation-inspired
Best JRPGs: Classics and beyond
Best cyberpunk games: Techno futures
Best gacha games: Freemium fanatics
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.