Magic: The Gathering's last set for 2025 will be Avatar: The Last Airbender

This year's preview panel at MagicCon Chicago showcased a bunch of cards from the upcoming Tarkir: Dragonstorm set, as well as from Edge of Eternities. But tucked away at the end was a little treat for fans of the Universes Beyond crossovers—the announcement of an Avatar: The Last Airbender set, due in November this year.

Now I'm a bit too old to know much about Avatar: The Last Airbender except that it's got nothing to do with James Cameron's Avatar and also we don't talk about the M. Night Shyamalan movie. But my friends with kids swear by it as the rare thing their children like that's actually worth getting into, which places it a step above Roblox.

The cartoon's co-creator Mike DiMartino delivered a message after the announcement, saying, "We've worked closely with the creative team at Magic and we can't wait for you to see what they've come up with. The artists, game designers, and creative leads on this project have worked tirelessly in collaboration with Avatar Studios to bring everything you love from the series into this set."

With Aetherdrift just out and Tarkir: Dragonstorm due on April 11 there's been plenty for players who are less interested in Universes Beyond to sink their teeth into, though of course that won't stop them from complaining. There's a Final Fantasy crossover and a Spider-Man one coming out to grouch about, so expect them to climb out of their trashcans and have a lot to say in 2025.