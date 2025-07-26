D&D's doing a bundle based on the Hellfire Club from Stranger Things

Stranger Things: Welcome to the Hellfire Club | Dungeons & Dragons - YouTube Watch On

Dungeons & Dragons is rolling out another collaboration with Stranger Things, this time focusing on fan favorite heavy metal dungeon master Eddie Munson, from Season 4.

Stranger Things: Welcome to the Hellfire Club will be a board game-style bundle that has lots of thematic premade pieces to run a series of four D&D adventures for 3-5 players.

"The set is a collaborative 3-5 player board game, featuring Eddie Munson's lost adventures. With 4 adventures and hours of play possibilities, Welcome to the Hellfire Club invites you to gather the gang—and choose how the story ends," says Wizards of the Coast.

The adventure seems pretty delightfully set up, with the full aesthetic of 1980s D&D on display for the four adventures included—The Vanishing Gnome, Scream of the Crop, Devil. Metal. Die!, and Ballad of the Rat King. There are also maps and tokens to play them with, and a DM's screen with what look like some pretty rad illustrations on it. There'll also be, of course, monsters based on the upside-down creatures from Stranger Things.

The board game style box is the same setup that you might know from the upcoming Heroes of the Borderlands starter set for the 2024 edition of D&D. It's basically a straightforward setup primed with tokens and cards and premade characters to make playing some D&D as easy as possible.

It'll come in a physical or digital edition for $50, with a digital-physical Ultimate Bundle for $60. That digital version is probably worth the most to you if you're using the Maps VTT built into D&D Beyond, since it includes material that you can only find there alongside some digital-only "Eddie's lost adventures."

You can find the game for pre-order on D&D Beyond, Amazon, and an array of local game stores.

