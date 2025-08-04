Larian celebrated a 'probably this time really maybe' defeat of Baldur's Gate 3's Zoom grandpa portrait glitch too soon, with the beloved bug already rising from the dead like a slasher villain
Don't look at me like that.
First reported by GamesRadar, one of Baldur's Gate 3's most persistent bugs has once again resisted Larian's attempts to squash it, with players on the BG3 subreddit sharing screens of their companions staring flatly into the camera in their portraits.
I don't know if it was around in early access, but I've seen screenshots of the blank-faced stare bug out in the wild since Baldur's Gate 3 released. Rather than flattering, heroic poses and angles, their icons show them dully regarding the camera like they're taking a driver's license photo.
You can’t be serious… from r/BG3
Some companions, like Lae'zel and Shadowheart, will be slightly off to the side or bottom of the frame, like a little kid or someone's grandparent trying to make a facetime call. I actually only started seeing the bug in my own game after BG3's monster eighth patch.
But it all came to an end on July 31, or so we thought. Larian deployed a "room temperature hotfix" to fix some lingering glitches, the portrait bug among them. Even at the time, though, the wording of the hotfix implied this unkillable thing might come back to haunt us yet again: "Fixed,
probably this time really maybe, the weird character portraits."
And wouldn't you know it, we've got at least two posts on the Baldur's Gate 3 subreddit sharing screenshots of the glitch still occurring after the hotfix, from users Equivalent_Lab_2510 and Independent_Lock_864. What is dead may never die.
But maybe I've been using the wrong ham-fisted movie metaphor to think about this. Everybody loves the portrait bug. What if it's less the monster coming back, and more the hero beating all the odds? I make eye contact with the portrait glitch in a Florentine cafe. I smile at it, nod, and it nods in return, a moment of respect and camaraderie that needs no words.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch. You can follow Ted on Bluesky.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.