Larian made a chill beats Baldur's Gate 3 animation full of references to popular mods and memes

Larian's community-focused Channel From Hell normally hosts videos like livestreams and developer interviews. The latest upload is a bit different. Borrowing the chill beats aesthetic every videogame from World of Warcraft to Victoria 3 has riffed on, Larian presents Chill Demonic Beats To Long Rest To, half an hour of a relaxed version of Raphael's Final Act playing while Spud Gun Studios' animated versions of the origin PCs relax at camp.

Wyll plays fetch with Scratch while Karlach tries to get a drink out of a keg, Shadowheart meditates, Astarion paints, Gale studies, and Lae'zel plays hacky sack with a mind flayer's severed head. Just camp things! There are a ton of easter eggs hidden in the video too, like the sign pointing to Baldursgata, a real place in Iceland whose street sign was discovered by Baldur's Gate fans years ago.

If you remember the video Larian released to celebrate the official launch of mod tools, in which the Wizard of Mod unleashed chaos on the Forgotten Realms including a plague of giant rabbits and also human noses for githyanki, there are plenty of references to that here—including a giant rabbit that fetches Scratch. (BG3's best boy can also sometimes return with Barcus instead of his ball.)

The Wizard of Mod, with his eightball staff and traffic cone hat, pops up to turn Shadowheart into a tabaxi and make Karlach look like Let Me Solo Her (here's the Elden Ring and Dark Souls Gear mod, close enough). Gale practices his mage hand cantrip on stew ingredients including a boot, presumably a magical one, and then pulls a Glock. Astarion's paintings include a Karlach so saucy it's censored, Larian CEO Swen Vincke, and Handsome Astarion.

Bless them for still doing fun stuff like this—as if I needed motivation to get back to my honor mode playthrough. Meanwhile, Larian's next game Divinity looks like it'll be learning a few lessons from Baldur's Gate 3 and trying to improve on a few areas, with companions who feel more like a natural part of the world, and hand-crafted loot.