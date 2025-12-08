Baldur's Gate 3 fan discovers the game has nearly 237 hours of spoken dialogue in it—and a whopping 14 hours are narrator Amelia Tyler's alone, though Astarion gives her a run for her money

Yapper's Gate.

Baldur's Gate 3 has dialogue. A LOT of dialogue. Heaping, great stonking helpings of dialogue. This was to be known already, given the sheer volume of NPCs you talk to when you're running around in the thing—'tis a fact that is self-evident.

But did you know exactly how much spoken dialogue, down to the very second? Well, one fan, who seems to've done the legwork, is able to answer that question: 236 hours, 55 minutes, and 45 seconds.

For example, Amelia Tyler, who voices the game's silk-toned narrator, is understandable top billing at 14 hours, 43 minutes, and 55 seconds of chatting—over a brain-boggling 7,629 files. Hilariously, Astarion takes the prize for biggest yapper in all of Baldur's Gate, just one hour shy of beating out the main character's literal inner monologue: 13 hours, six minutes, and 23 seconds.

There are a few smudges in the process, mind—with Everwhite-moonlight asking folks to help make the list even more accurate: Hunting down missing voice actors, cross-referencing with other files, and figuring out who is to be properly credited for voicing four separate Giant Rat entities:

Anyway—it's some mighty impressive work, and it's great fun to find out how the game's many voice actors rank with each other. For example: Actors Bethan Dixon Bate and Andrew Spooner apparently have clocked almost three whole hours playing beloved Baldur's Gate 3 character and fan favourite, "Rat". Or, well, multiple rats that they happened to voice—but I'm going to pretend that there's a hidden rat companion somewhere because I want it to be true. After all, this game still surprises me even years later.

