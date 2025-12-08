Baldur's Gate 3 fan discovers the game has nearly 237 hours of spoken dialogue in it—and a whopping 14 hours are narrator Amelia Tyler's alone, though Astarion gives her a run for her money

Baldur's Gate 3 has dialogue. A LOT of dialogue. Heaping, great stonking helpings of dialogue. This was to be known already, given the sheer volume of NPCs you talk to when you're running around in the thing—'tis a fact that is self-evident.

But did you know exactly how much spoken dialogue, down to the very second? Well, one fan, who seems to've done the legwork, is able to answer that question: 236 hours, 55 minutes, and 45 seconds.

User Everwhite-moonlight on the Baldur's Gate 3 subreddit has compiled a spreadsheet that tallies not only the hours spoken by each character (and their respective voice actor), but also the amount of files they speak in.

For example, Amelia Tyler, who voices the game's silk-toned narrator, is understandable top billing at 14 hours, 43 minutes, and 55 seconds of chatting—over a brain-boggling 7,629 files. Hilariously, Astarion takes the prize for biggest yapper in all of Baldur's Gate, just one hour shy of beating out the main character's literal inner monologue: 13 hours, six minutes, and 23 seconds.

Larian's work is even more impressive when Everwhite-moonlight tallies it up, though: "There are about 173,642 voice files in the game with the combined length of about 236 hours, 55 minutes, and 45 seconds; that's nine whole days and 20 hours worth of only voice lines spread across around 2,068 characters!"

There are a few smudges in the process, mind—with Everwhite-moonlight asking folks to help make the list even more accurate: Hunting down missing voice actors, cross-referencing with other files, and figuring out who is to be properly credited for voicing four separate Giant Rat entities:

"There are four instances of a character named 'Giant Rat', and there are four actors credited to have played 'Giant Rat'. I have separated the Giant Rat UIDs and could tell they are played by four different people, but I don't know which one is which." I also experience similar frustrations sorting out my save files.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anyway—it's some mighty impressive work, and it's great fun to find out how the game's many voice actors rank with each other. For example: Actors Bethan Dixon Bate and Andrew Spooner apparently have clocked almost three whole hours playing beloved Baldur's Gate 3 character and fan favourite, "Rat". Or, well, multiple rats that they happened to voice—but I'm going to pretend that there's a hidden rat companion somewhere because I want it to be true. After all, this game still surprises me even years later.