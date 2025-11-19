After Krafton denied its CEO consulted with ChatGPT on the Subnautica 2 mess, Krafton CEO says he consulted with ChatGPT on the Subnautica 2 mess

News
By published

Changhan Kim said during testimony that he used ChatGPT "like Google Search."

An explorer in the Subnautica 2 teaser trailer, her expression looks scared and in awe of something out in the dark ocean. We can&#039;t see what she&#039;s looking at.
(Image credit: Unknown Worlds Entertainment)

The legal dispute between Krafton and the former top dogs at Subnautica 2 developer Unknown Worlds is now at the point where the lawyers are fully in control, sifting through the sands of everything everyone's said and done over the past decade or so in search of the Ace Attorney bomb that will blow things wide open. It's something of a drag, to be honest—a lot of he said/she said—but one interestingly odd bit did emerge from the smoke. Krafton CEO Changham Kim reportedly asked ChatGPT to help him figure out how to avoid paying the Subnautica 2 earnout he'd agreed to when acquiring Unknown Worlds.

When asked yesterday whether that claim was accurate, Krafton denied it and described the allegation as a "distraction from [the former Unknown Worlds heads] own efforts to destroy evidence." Court transcripts released today reveal something of a different story, however.

"I started discussing this matter with various teams within the company to find—to figure out what we could do," Kim testified in his deposition (via translator) when asked what he did when he discovered that Subnautica designer and director Charlie Cleveland and Unknown Worlds co-founder Max McGuire weren't directly involved in the development of Subnautica 2.

The lawyers also point out that while that particular ChatGPT conversation was subsequently deleted, as was one about a "no-deal scenario" with the studio, others from around the same time still exist. On redirect, Kim said he deleted those queries because "what I learned is that—from OpenAI, is that if you use certain important information concerning your company, then that type of information can be used by OpenAI for learning purposes."

TOPICS
Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.