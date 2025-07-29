Peak releases a 'temporary solution to the fall damage bug' in the latest patch, but doesn't have any new features: 'Let us cook'

Developers Landfall and Aggro Crab are still shipping out minor and major fixes for the much-loved co-op climbing game Peak. Usually, an update will introduce new features alongside all the fixes, but not this time.

There's only one line underneath the header for new features, and it reads "Nope. Let us cook." A very valid response considering how much new content has been added to Peak since its release, and how hard the team has worked on its unexpected success.

(Image credit: Aggro Crab / Landfall)

Since its launch, we've got modding support, killer coconuts, new spawns for solo play, and a new beta branch to test out all the future content without breaking the game. So I think the devs deserve a little rest.

But that's not to say that the latest patch is empty space, it includes some much-needed improvements and fixes. The biggest of which is a remedy to the dreaded fall damage bug that has been plaguing some games.

"We have a temporary solution to the fall damage bug, where you would take a significant amount of fall damage when falling a short distance, often from spamming the climb and lunge buttons," the developer explains in a blog post.

(Image credit: Aggro Crab / Landfall)

"I say temporary because, well, time zones are tricky between Team Aggro Crab and Team Landfall, and sometimes we need to put a band-aid on an issue that someone on the other side of the world is better equipped for. Please let us know if this improves things or if it's still bad!"

I have to admit, I've fallen victim to this bug almost certainly because of my own inability to measure my stamina bar, and therefore end up desperately trying to shimmy up a cliff. Even if I managed to catch myself on a ledge, I still get knocked out cold—a well-deserved punishment for my hubris.

As per usual, there's also been some distance made in improving how Peak runs. "Performance at the Peak is greatly improved," the blog post says. "It was the dang wildflowers." I'm yet to actually get to the top (my friends and I are uncoordinated idiots), so I have no idea on that one, but it sounds hopeful.

The new napberry plant has also been temporarily disabled, as it's apparently been causing some players to lag and even crash their game. "Trust me, it's a weird one," the blog post says. "While we work on a better implementation asap, the Napberry Plant won't show up in the level."

The napberry plant has been a thorn in my side since the beginning. Upon eating it, you fall asleep, which can actually be helpful if you're about to die of fall damage or from poison, as it can remove all other status effects. But one of my friends enjoys feeding it to other people in the most inopportune moments, usually causing us to fall all the way back down to the bottom, so yeah, I won't miss it.

With every new patch that's released for Peak, the experience gets smoother and even more enjoyable than before. But I, for one, enjoyed it from the beginning, with all its bugs and issues. I even kind of miss the echo bug, which made for some especially hilarious screams.