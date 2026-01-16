The studio behind the best metroidvania of 2021 has a new game coming out next month—and I'm dropping everything to play it

News
By published

Sorry everything else.

A screenshot from Lovish showing a castle room full of spikes and enemies
(Image credit: Dangen Entertainment)

It looks like a fairly orthodox 8-bit platformer on the surface, but Astalon: Tears of the Earth is among my favourite modern metroidvanias. Its class-based combat and exploration is thoroughly engrossing, the depth of its secrets astonishing, and most importantly, it's a sumptuous feast for pixel art enthusiasts. If you like metroidvanias I'm begging you to play it. 2021 was a huge year for metroidvanias—think Axiom Verge 2, Ender Lilies—but this was better than all of them.

The creators of that underrated gem, LABS Works, has been working on Lovish ever since, which was originally meant to release this time last year. It's not a metroidvania this time, but rather a single-screen platformer mixing simple Astalon-style combat with puzzles.

Lovish - Release Date Trailer | Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC - YouTube Lovish - Release Date Trailer | Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC - YouTube
Watch On
Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.