Nexon teases its next big thing: A singleplayer action-adventure about a 'Mage of the Way' who battles injustice and corruption in ancient Korea

I wasn't sure what to make of Woochi the Wayfarer when I first saw the title, but I reflexively assumed it would be cozy, and probably star a large anthropomorphic animal—an overweight bear, perhaps—with a bindle. I could not have been further off the mark if I had put conscious effort into it. It is in fact inspired by the "classic Korean novel" The Tale of Jeon Woochi, about a Dosa—a Mage of the Way— named Jeon Woochi, who battles injustice and corruption in Joseon-era Korea.

The announcement is short on specifics: Woochi the Wayfarer "will deliver players a deeply immersive and thrilling action gameplay experience featuring magical settings along with Korean traditional monsters and music," Nexon said, which, sure, makes for a solid basis for a videogame—in the most vague way possible.

There's not much more to be seen in the announcement teaser, which showcases a "fierce standoff" between Woochi and Myoan, "a mysterious shaman." It looks probably soulslike—oh boy, another boss fight—but there's the possibility of something more Witcher-like as well. Call me an optimist if you will, but the video isn't all that terribly dissimilar from The Witcher 3 launch cinematic "A Night to Remember," although not nearly as grim and sad. I wouldn't say it's likely—in fact, I'd say it's very unlikely—but a Witcher-like set in 1500s Korea? I would definitely be interested in that.

"Woochi the Wayfarer will provide a fresh and unique play experience that is based on traditional Korean materials while also having an emotional resonance that anyone around the world can relate to," Nexon CEO Park Yong-hyun said. "We plan to present a game that will appeal to gamers of all cultures, telling an amazing story that fully showcases Nexon Games' development capabilities and accumulated experience."

Well, not much help to be found there either, but he's not kidding about Woochi embracing "traditional Korean materials." Developer LoreVault Studio is working with experts in Korean literature and traditional music "to effectively represent Korea's unique history and culture within the game," and the studio is also "visiting cultural sites across Korea to recreate the Joseon era in high-quality 3D." Composer Jung Jae-il, whose previous work includes the soundtracks from the film Parasite and the Netflix series Squid Game, has also been signed up to create Woochi the Wayfarer's soundtrack.

There's no hint of a release date yet, and given that the developers are still scouting locations, I would imagine Woochi the Wayfarer is a good way off. But I also suspect it'll be one to keep an eye on as it gets closer.