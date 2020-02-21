Give your Sims a taste of class conflict by moving them into the house from Parasite

If you haven't seen Bong Joon-Ho's 2019 film Parasite (it won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture) don't worry, I won't spoil it for you—but the video below will give away some of the details. That's because it shows off a recreation of the memorable mansion from Parasite, made in The Sims 4.

The recreation and video were made by an architect who builds houses in The Sims 4 and posts them to their YouTube channel, simkoonarchitect. And it's a very faithful build! The mansion from the film is absolutely recognizable, room by room. There's some really wonderful attention to detail from top to bottom, not just in the mansion's structure but in the furnishings.

The video below is in 360 VR, so you can click and drag on the screen to look around. The tour begins outside on the lawn, and then takes you through various rooms of the house.

You can even download the Parasite house yourself and plop it onto a lot in your neighborhood (if you buy the biggest possible lot first) by visiting the creator's Sims 4 gallery (the EA ID to search for is 'wow742'). Just make sure you have custom content selected and use the 'bb.moveobjects on' cheat.

And make sure you watch the film first, if you haven't already seen it. It's really good!

Thanks, Destructoid.