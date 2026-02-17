Newly announced action game Become lets you play as a sentient sperm trying to reach the egg, and yes I am just writing about it because of the name

"Learn, adapt, and grow stronger as you explore the fascinating but dangerous microcosm of the human reproductive system."

There are all sorts of reasons why I might write an article bringing a newly announced game to your attention. Perhaps it has a killer look, or an exciting twist on one of our favourite genres. Maybe it's being worked on by a storied developer with a great track record, or it's a new entry in a beloved series.

But sometimes it's just because the name makes me laugh.

The action seems to mostly consist of, as you'd expect, swimming through 3D levels, with perhaps a bit of platforming—one sequence shows a sperm bouncing off a big… uh, nodule to reach another area.

It all looks pretty silly and lightweight—the Steam page describes it as a "2-3 hour linear experience"—and as far as I can tell developer Valentin Wirth's most major credits are working on Crime Boss: Rockay City and Mafia 3, so I'm not sure there's any great pedigree here. But a one-shot gag can still be a good time, and I have to admit that the footage actually looks really good in motion. Wirth has found a pretty striking aesthetic for representing the inside of a vagina.

Besides, how can you not smile at a trailer that starts with the phrase "Deep inside the balls"?

Become doesn't have a (ahem) firm release date yet, but it's currently due in 2026. You can insert your own joke about a premature release here.

