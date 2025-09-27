Hyper Light studio Heart Machine's next singleplayer game is launching in November, no early access, just a year and a half after it was announced

In a new trailer, developer Heart Machine has revealed the release date of its new metroidvania search action game, Possessor(s). The fighting game-inspired platformer arrives on November 11, just a brisk year and a half after its June 2024 announcement.

I got a first look at Possessor(s) in action earlier this year, but was not able to try it hands on. I liked what I saw though: Earnest storytelling inspired by early aughts anime dubs, slick combat with the promise of juggling, parries, and tricky bosses, plus some gorgeous character and environment art.

POSSESSOR(S) Gameplay Overview | PS5 and PC on November 11 - YouTube Watch On

That last bit is something I'm particularly excited about with Possessor(s): I find a lot of Metroid-style platformers can have overly abstracted, gamey environments. Hollow Knight and Silksong do a great job of avoiding this, with each area having a real tangible feeling and deep environmental storytelling.

I also have to hand it to Metroid Dread on this front, a game that otherwise left me cold. Possessor(s) really sells the illusion of a ruined city over its platforming gauntlets, and I'm eager to see more.

As for combat, you can only glean so much without trying something hands on, but Possessor(s) looks propulsive and fun, while it cites some exciting influences. As a reformed Smash sicko, I want to see how much a singleplayer game can deliver that feeling.

I also dig the conceit that your weapons and gear are mundane items infused with power from the ongoing demonic invasion. Guitars, computer mice, hockey sticks, and cell phones are some of the tools that have been shown off so far.

After getting so used to long lead times after game announcements, as well as the early access model⁠—which Heart Machine opted for in its co-op roguelike, Hyper Light Breaker⁠—it's refreshing to see a game get announced then released in relatively short order. It's even more impressive given that the studio is managing two projects at the same time. You can wishlist Possessor(s) on Steam ahead of its November 11 release.