Hyper Light studio Heart Machine's next singleplayer game is launching in November, no early access, just a year and a half after it was announced
Possessor(s) is a great-looking metroidvania with Smash Bros.-inspired combat.
In a new trailer, developer Heart Machine has revealed the release date of its new
metroidvania search action game, Possessor(s). The fighting game-inspired platformer arrives on November 11, just a brisk year and a half after its June 2024 announcement.
I got a first look at Possessor(s) in action earlier this year, but was not able to try it hands on. I liked what I saw though: Earnest storytelling inspired by early aughts anime dubs, slick combat with the promise of juggling, parries, and tricky bosses, plus some gorgeous character and environment art.
That last bit is something I'm particularly excited about with Possessor(s): I find a lot of Metroid-style platformers can have overly abstracted, gamey environments. Hollow Knight and Silksong do a great job of avoiding this, with each area having a real tangible feeling and deep environmental storytelling.
I also have to hand it to Metroid Dread on this front, a game that otherwise left me cold. Possessor(s) really sells the illusion of a ruined city over its platforming gauntlets, and I'm eager to see more.
As for combat, you can only glean so much without trying something hands on, but Possessor(s) looks propulsive and fun, while it cites some exciting influences. As a reformed Smash sicko, I want to see how much a singleplayer game can deliver that feeling.
I also dig the conceit that your weapons and gear are mundane items infused with power from the ongoing demonic invasion. Guitars, computer mice, hockey sticks, and cell phones are some of the tools that have been shown off so far.
After getting so used to long lead times after game announcements, as well as the early access model—which Heart Machine opted for in its co-op roguelike, Hyper Light Breaker—it's refreshing to see a game get announced then released in relatively short order. It's even more impressive given that the studio is managing two projects at the same time. You can wishlist Possessor(s) on Steam ahead of its November 11 release.
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch. You can follow Ted on Bluesky.
