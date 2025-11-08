FromSoftware's parent company let it slip that we'll get Elden Ring Nightreign DLC by March at the latest

As reported by GamesRadar, FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa celebrated the continued sales success of Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, and multiplayer spinoff Nightreign in a second quarter earnings report released on November 6. Buried in the slides is something a little more exciting for Elden Ring fans, though: An indication of when we can expect the release of Nightreign's promised DLC.

"We have multiple game titles in the development pipeline," reads a section on page 16 of the report. "FromSoftware is currently developing Elden Ring Nightreign DLC (planned for release in FY2025) Elden Ring Tarnished Edition (planned for release in 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2), and The Duskbloods (planned for release in 2026)."

Further back in Kadokawa's information archive, you can see that the conglomerate's 2024 fiscal year ended on March 31, 2025, meaning that the current 2025 fiscal year will end on March 31, 2026. Barring a delay, that would be the latest we can expect to see some form of substantial, presumably paid DLC for Nightreign.

As for what it will contain, Nightreign's Steam page previously let slip that we can expect "Additional playable characters and bosses." Given the relatively quick turnaround (compared to the 2+ year wait for Shadow of the Erdtree) and Nightreign's already mod-like, kitbashed nature, I'd anticipate FromSoftware will turn to its archive again, with more skins and bosses from Dark Souls.

Weapons, enemies, and bosses from the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion to Elden Ring, which is largely unrepresented in Nightreign, feel like a slam dunk to me. It'd be great to play with the new weapon types like light greatswords, backhand blades, or great katanas, while a Dryleaf martial artist would make for an exciting new player class.

On my own, personal wishlist, I want to see more map variety by any means necessary: New camps, new seeds for map generation, new shifting earth, maybe even an entirely new base map patterned after the Land of Shadow. Also, please give me an Executor skin of Sir Alonne from Dark Souls 2.

The report notably does not mention any Next Big Thing in the works by FromSoftware⁠—Duskbloods kinda counts, but come on, it's a multiplayer thing and (at least for some period of time) a Switch 2 exclusive. It feels like we're about due to get a first look at the next big, mainline project from the studio⁠—maybe an Armored Core 6 expansion/sequel on the order of Silent Line, For Answer, and Verdict Day from the series' past, or a pre-rendered teaser of the next Soulsborne Thing, be it Elden Ring 2 or something else entirely. Both would be nice⁠—a fella can dream, right?