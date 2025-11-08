FromSoftware's parent company let it slip that we'll get Elden Ring Nightreign DLC by March at the latest

News
By published

The time is ripe.

An Elden Ring Nightreign character clad in full armor, rearing back what looks to be a small crossbow before firing.
(Image credit: FromSoftware)

As reported by GamesRadar, FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa celebrated the continued sales success of Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, and multiplayer spinoff Nightreign in a second quarter earnings report released on November 6. Buried in the slides is something a little more exciting for Elden Ring fans, though: An indication of when we can expect the release of Nightreign's promised DLC.

"We have multiple game titles in the development pipeline," reads a section on page 16 of the report. "FromSoftware is currently developing Elden Ring Nightreign DLC (planned for release in FY2025) Elden Ring Tarnished Edition (planned for release in 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2), and The Duskbloods (planned for release in 2026)."

The report notably does not mention any Next Big Thing in the works by FromSoftware⁠—Duskbloods kinda counts, but come on, it's a multiplayer thing and (at least for some period of time) a Switch 2 exclusive. It feels like we're about due to get a first look at the next big, mainline project from the studio⁠—maybe an Armored Core 6 expansion/sequel on the order of Silent Line, For Answer, and Verdict Day from the series' past, or a pre-rendered teaser of the next Soulsborne Thing, be it Elden Ring 2 or something else entirely. Both would be nice⁠—a fella can dream, right?

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Ted Litchfield
Associate Editor

Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch. You can follow Ted on Bluesky.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.