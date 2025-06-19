'Exciting' Red Dead Redemption news less exciting than previously thought, says John Marston actor: 'Rockstar Games makes announcements for Rockstar Games'
"I possibly misled some people."
Earlier this week, it seemed like some big Red Dead Redemption news was in the pipeline as John Marston voice actor Rob Wiethoff said he had "such exciting news" that he couldn't share. On its own, that doesn't necessarily mean anything, but given he was playing Red Dead Redemption and said "I truly cannot think about anything else, especially playing this"?
I mean, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the exciting news that a game reminds you of might, in fact, be related to that game. It seems like poor Wiethoff's either had a stern talking-to by Rockstar, or that he's recognised folks were getting a wee bit overhyped—because he's popped back up to course-correct.
Standing on his porch in a quite frankly beautiful-looking garden, about to livestream a workout, Wiethoff breaks the bad news: "I do have something I'm really excited about—I truly am, and I think you will be too … But I possibly misled some people, when I announced that I have something to announce that I can't talk about right now."
While it's clear Wiethoff wants to temper expectations, it's not like there's nothing in the docket. But he wants to be very clear (reasonably so) that he doesn't speak for Rockstar Games. "Just please recognise—and I know that you know this, but let me remind you I guess—I do not make announcements for Rockstar Games."
He's very insistent about that fact, actually. "We all know that. I'm just reminding you. I do not make announcements for Rockstar Games. Rockstar Games makes announcements for Rockstar Games. And they don't use me—" he adds, laughing, "—to do that. So please know that."
That's not to say there's zilch on the horizon, though. "Again, I still think, a lot of you are gonna be really excited about this news," he clarifies, but "also, I can't share it with you yet! And I'm so sorry, but I truly am that excited. That's all I'm gonna say about that for now." He then immediately shows the audience some bugspray called "begone bug".
If I had to put my money anywhere—this is a hypothetical, one should not bet on charming voice actors getting effusive on a livestream—I'd wager RDR's due some graphical upgrades for the Switch 2. Potentially with some re-recorded lines, if Wiethoff's involved. That, or John Marston's getting added to the next Smash game. It's anyone's guess. Or Dead by Daylight, inexplicably—though I guess there's a throughline there with Undead Nightmare… Hm.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.