It's way easier to extract in Escape From Duckov than your map would have you believe

As a great duck once said: the better part of valor is quacking back off where you came from. Especially poignant advice for the latest hot extraction shooter because it's actually way easier to extract in Escape From Duckov than you'll initially realize. I won't bury the lede here: you can extract in Duckov by returning to the bunker entrance.

Being familiar with extraction games actually does you a disservice on this detail because most others boot you out into the map and make you spend several runs trying to find a foothold with gear to get your first true extraction. Duckov is actually a lot more forgiving than that, it just won't tell you so. If you're like me you probably went at least five early runs dead as a duck trying to extract by going through the Northwest Camp without realizing the bunker entrance is also a valid exit point too.

There are three extraction points in Escape From Duckov's Ground Zero map. One is obvious, marked on your map. The other two options are returning to the bunker, either by going back the way you came in or finding another secret bunker entrance.

Extraction point 1: Return to the bunker

(Image credit: Team Soda)

Yup, you can extract in Escape From Duckov by just turning around and hopping back into the bunker hatch. When you're trying to complete the early quest Startup Capital, which asks you to just kill any enemy and then extract, you may think you've got your work cut out for you fighting through those three enemy birds in the Northwest Camp. Not so. You can kill any enemy near your spawn point then turn tail and climb back inside immediately—extraction successful!

One of the ways to make good use of this extraction point is to unlock the Duckov fast travel point that lets you quickly teleport back from the Northwest Camp to the bunker entrance. You'll just need some dynamite or a grenade to break through the cracked cement wall blocking it off.

Extraction point 2: Northwest Camp

Be aware of enemies on the eastern road while you wait to extract. (Image credit: Team Soda)

The one obvious extraction point in Ground Zero is the one that's actually marked on your map. The best way to get to the northwest extraction point is to head north up the Small Hill and cross through the Northwest Camp.

Just be wary of the three well-armed duck enemies waiting for you in that camp. You'll want to have some protective gear or try to creep around the outside of the camp wall without being spotted—though I've not actually managed to pull off the latter myself.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Later on you'll be able to get to the extraction point if you've looted wood and used it to fix the bridges leading to the Road Camp. Just be aware there are kitted out enemies waiting for you there too, though there is also a good amount of sandbag cover for you to use on your way.

Extraction point 3: Secret bunker entrance

Repair the marked bridge then walk east down the road to find the hidden bunker entrance. (Image credit: Team Soda)

There's also a secret entrance to the bunker that you can unlock on the east part of the map. You need two pieces of wood to repair the bridge on the southeast part of the river. After crossing over, head down through the small maze of shipping containers. You'll find an obstacle you can move down there which is covering up a manhole that leads back into the bunker. Climb on in for another successful extraction point.

Once you've unlocked it, you can also leave the bunker by this route too if you'd prefer to spawn closer to the Road Camp than the forest. Just go down the wood ladder hatch in the east corner of your bunker and walk north (up and to the right) along the stone path then find a wood ladder leading upwards.