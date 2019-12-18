Fortnite's Battle Lab lets you create your own battle royale modes

Fortnite's 11.36 update is here, introducing a new customisable mode that will let you duke it out with 15 mates on your own private battle royale island. The Battle Lab is available now, along with a bunch of bug fixes.

Battle Lab lets you create an island where you can pick from different LTM loot pools and put together your own mode by tweaking the gravity or playing around with other options. Matchmaking is available too, but only with the default settings.

It's a bit like Playground mode, though that was more of a sandboxy, creative diversion—hence why it's been moved to Creative—while Battle Lab is more focused, like the regular battle royale mode but with lots of stuff you can customise.

Accompanying the new mode are a few fixes, which you can check out below.